Deal May Save Troubled Springfield Hotel

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Can a nuisance hotel in Springfield Township regain the respect of the community?

That’s the hope at the Red Roof Inn on Arlington Road.

Township trustees are poised to vote Thursday night on a series of changes proposed by ownership to keep the lodging facility open.

Things like no under-21 renters, cameras, and even security guards on Friday and Saturday nights.

Summit County Prosecutor Eliot Kolkovich had sought to shutter the place.

There were over a thousand police calls the last four years on criminal activity and overdoses.