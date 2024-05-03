DEATH IN CUSTODY: Family Speaks to Frank Tyson’s Future Plan
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tyson family members also spoke at Thursday’s press conference.
Many spoke to Tyson’s determination to get a job and get on with his life after serving 24 years on kidnapping and other charges.
He had only been free for two weeks.
The East Canton-area man was also looking forward to clearing his name in one of his legal cases.
He was to meet with a Cleveland attorney the day after he died.