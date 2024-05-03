DEATH IN CUSTODY: Family Speaks to Frank Tyson’s Future Plan

Attorney Ben Crump with members of Frank Tyson’s family inside St Paul AME Church in Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tyson family members also spoke at Thursday’s press conference.

Many spoke to Tyson’s determination to get a job and get on with his life after serving 24 years on kidnapping and other charges.

He had only been free for two weeks.

The East Canton-area man was also looking forward to clearing his name in one of his legal cases.

He was to meet with a Cleveland attorney the day after he died.