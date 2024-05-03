News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

DEATH IN CUSTODY: Family Speaks to Frank Tyson’s Future Plan

By Jim Michaels
May 3, 2024 9:00AM EDT
Attorney Ben Crump with members of Frank Tyson’s family inside St Paul AME Church in Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tyson family members also spoke at Thursday’s press conference.

Many spoke to Tyson’s determination to get a job and get on with his life after serving 24 years on kidnapping and other charges.

He had only been free for two weeks.

The East Canton-area man was also looking forward to clearing his name in one of his legal cases.

He was to meet with a Cleveland attorney the day after he died.

