Dems, Republicans Come Together on District Maps
September 27, 2023 8:25AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Democrats and Republicans have approved new state House and Senate districts that will be in effect for the 2024 Elections.
The unanimous vote means the maps will stay in place through 2030, without the need to update them more often.
The Cincinnati Enquirer says the Ohio Redistricting Commission negotiated the new maps, with Democrats increasing the number of competitive districts.