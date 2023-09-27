News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Dems, Republicans Come Together on District Maps

By Jim Michaels
September 27, 2023 8:25AM EDT
Dems, Republicans Come Together on District Maps
In this Aug. 23, 2011 photo, maps showing Ohio State house and senate districts lie on a table during a hearing of the The Ohio Apportionment Board, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Democrats and Republicans have approved new state House and Senate districts that will be in effect for the 2024 Elections.

The unanimous vote means the maps will stay in place through 2030, without the need to update them more often.

The Cincinnati Enquirer says the Ohio Redistricting Commission negotiated the new maps, with Democrats increasing the number of competitive districts.

