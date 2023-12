FILE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, right, prepares to meet with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Fire Chief Keith Drabick is at left. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some more help for a small town, still impacted by a toxic train derailment back in February.

18 smaller businesses in East Palestine are receiving a total of $3.3 million in forgivable loans to assist in the ongoing recovery effort there.

One copper fabricating firm is receiving $965,000.

All businesses are within a two-mile radius of the train wreck site.