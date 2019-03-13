DeWine Keynote Speaker At Chamber Dinner

(WHBC) – The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that Governor Mike DeWine will be the keynote speaker at their 105th Annual Dinner in April.

The chamber is excited to have DeWine speak at the dinner, saying he has had a long and distinguished career in public service, focusing on protecting children and families.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce 105th Annual Dinner is on Thursday, April 25th at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Guests must RSVP by April 19th.

The cost is $100 per person.