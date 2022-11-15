DeWine on WHBC: New Goals, Governor Confident About Stalled Gun Bill

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, speaks during an election night watch party as his wife, Fran, and their family stand on stage Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, fresh off a resounding win, has some new and unfinished business for his second term.

DeWine tells WHBC News that despite an even larger majority of Republicans coming to a legislature that has not acted on his gun legislation proposed after the Dayton mass shooting, he is hopeful it can be passed.

He says the legislation gives judges a lot of latitude in sentencing violent offenders caught with weapons.

DeWine says mental health availability is a newer issue he’d also like to address.

He also says education from early childhood to the career-tech options in high school and beyond remain important goals.

And DeWine says continued efforts at job creation are important in keeping succeeding generations in the state.