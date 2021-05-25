      Weather Alert

DeWine Provides CDC Guidance for the Unvaccinated

Jim Michaels
May 25, 2021 @ 6:26am
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health: preparing the state’s residents for life after June 2.

That’s when the mask mandate comes off.

The governor reminds us there’s still a communicable disease among us.

So the CDC guidance has those unvaccinated persons exposed to a person with COVID-19 quarantining, with someone unvaccinated and having symptoms, going into isolation.

DeWine says it’s not a state order, just typical guidance for any communicable disease, like the measles, for example.

it’s a real concern for children 11 sand under, none of whom are getting vaccinated.

They say none of this is a concern for the vaccinated.

