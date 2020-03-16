DeWine Recommends Extending Election Until June 2
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the sixth straight day, Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Columbus to provide updates on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio. Below is an outline of everything that was discussed.
Update on Confirmed Cases
The State of Ohio now has Ohio 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are found in 12 different counties. Stark County has its third confirmed case.
Other information about the cases:
- Age Range: 14-86
- Median Age: 51
- Male cases: 30
- Female cases: 20
- Hospitalizations: 14
Other Information
High-risk groups (65+) have up to 15x the fatality rate in the early studies. Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health says “We must protect this population. If it is non-essential, you should not be doing it.”
Acton spoke about pregnancy this afternoon saying “I’ve had a lot of calls from people about pregnancy. There is very little data on how COVID-19 impacts pregnant women right now.”
More Things to Close
The State of Ohio is issuing an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice. This will take effect at the close of business today.
Mass Gathering Size Reduced
Due to the change of the CDC guidelines, Ohio will adjust its mass gathering ban to no gathering above 50 people. During the press conference it was announced that President Trump’s administration has recommended that no gatherings of more than 10 people take place. No official action has been taken on that, as of now.
Recommending the Election be Moved
Governor DeWine has recommended that Ohio postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. The Governor says this recommendation was made to protect poll workers and voters. Governor DeWine does not have the power to postpone or reschedule an election.
A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election until June 2, 2020. In the meantime, voters would still be able to request absentee ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed.
Grocery Stores WILL Stay Open
Lt. Governor Jon Husted says grocery stores will remain open. “You will have access to the essentials in life. That’s why we are doing what we’re doing – to limit the non-essentials so that we still have the essentials in life,” said Husted.
Husted continued saying, “We understand the dramatic impact these decisions have on people and their daily lives. We are working to build that support structure as quick as we can. We hope federal assistance will give a boost to these efforts.”