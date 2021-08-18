DeWine to Schools, Parents: Let’s Mask Up Unvaccinated Kids
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine can no longer mandate it because of new state laws.
Instead, he’s pleading with the state’s schools to require masks in classrooms where students are not vaccinated.
It comes on the heels of reports out of Florida where hundreds of students are becoming ill inside school buildings.
DeWine also asks parents to get their children vaccinated if they are 12 or older.
And. he wants them to tell the younger ones to wear masks inside, even if schools don’t require them.
He says we’re in a “perfect storm” situation.