Diesel Fuel Prices Continue to Break Records
FILE - Dixon Smetz of Herndon, pa., leans on his rig as truck drivers rally to protest high fuel prices at the Gables truck stop in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, March 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Record diesel fuel prices, again on Friday.
AAA has truckers and others paying an average $5.25 in the Canton-Massillon metro and $5.21 across Ohio.
Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan says it only makes everything else more expensive, like food and travel.
DeHaan says demand is outpacing supply.
Regular gasoline averages $4.05 in Stark County Friday morning.