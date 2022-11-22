Diocese: Massillon’s Three Catholic Churches to Become One

Interior of St Mary Church in Massillon (Courtesy St Mary Church)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced that the three churches in Massillon will merge as one parish starting January 1, to be known as Divine Mercy Parish.

The Saint Mary, Saint Joseph and Saint Barbara Churches already had one pastor among them with the retirements of two priests over the summer.

But now, following meetings with representatives from all three, the single parish will determine a Mass schedule while the buildings retain their same names.

Bishop David Bonnar in his letter to parishioners says he’s looking forward to the congregations coming together.

The bishop says the churches will have a shared Mass schedule.