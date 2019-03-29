Doctor: Children Need To Receive Measles Vaccine

(ONN) – The Cleveland Clinic has released information regarding what everyone should know about the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Doctors say an uptick in measles cases indicates that it is crucial for healthy children to receive the vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Camille Sabella says those who can receive the vaccine can help protect those who can’t.

“Those who are pregnant, those who have immune problems cannot always receive live virus vaccines,” Dr. Sabella said.

“So it’s really important for those of us who can receive the vaccine to be fully protected.”

People can receive the first dose of the vaccine any time after age one, and then a second dose 28 days after the first.