News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Dolan Campaign: DeWine Says Dem Money Behind New Moreno Ads

By Jim Michaels
March 15, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Share
Dolan Campaign: DeWine Says Dem Money Behind New Moreno Ads
Courtesy governor’s office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just days before the Primary Election, the country’s leading Democrats are descending on Ohio, trying to influence the result of the race for the Republican nomination.

That’s according to Governor Mike DeWine in a statement issued by the Matt Dolan campaign.

The governor calls it “meddling” with the Republican primary, with Chuck Schumer and others behind a $2.7 million ad campaign promoting the candidacy of Bernie Moreno, according to DeWine.

Democratic money for a Republican candidate?

DeWine explains in his statement that Moreno is the ideal Republican candidate to keep Sherrod Brown in office.

The governor has announced he supports Dolan.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
3

Mahoning Man Charged in Alliance Walmart Threat
4

Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses
5

Six-Figure Fire at Canton Township Alloys Plant