Downtown StarkFresh Grocery Store Open, Busy
StarkFresh Facebook page.
CANTON, Ohio *News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a grocery store in downtown Canton once again, and people are checking it out.
StarkFresh has opened a full-line grocery store at Cherry Avenue and 3rd Street NE.
Store manager Miles Cooper says they’ve got the fresh stuff like locally-grown vegetables and fruit up front.
The store is open 9 to 7 Monday through Saturday.
There’s a staff of five that the non-profit has hired.
Cooper says the idea is to help people escape the vicious cycle of hunger.
They have a kitchen which is used to produce food items for sale in the store…