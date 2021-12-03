      Weather Alert

Doxo: Just Below Average Utility Bills for Canton-Massillon Metro Residents

Jim Michaels
Dec 3, 2021 @ 3:43am

SEATTLE, Washington (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the heating bills start to arrive, you’ll be happy to learn that the Canton-Massillon metro area has slightly-below-average utility costs.

That’s according to a study by a Seattle-based online bill-paying firm.

Doxo says the utilities like electricity. gas and water average $309 a month, compared to $316 nationally.

The Milwaukee area has the highest rates.

In Ohio, it’s the Columbus metro.

