‘Drive Sober’ Campaign Underway Through Labor Day

By Jim Michaels
August 18, 2022 7:55AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From now through Labor Day, it’s the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers are concentrating their efforts on removing impaired drivers from the state’s roadways.

They made over 18,000 OVI arrests last year; unfortunately, there were also 13,000 impaired-driver crashes.

The patrol says 57-percent of at-fault OVI drivers last year were between the ages of 21 and 39, while 72-percent were male.

