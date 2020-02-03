Earth Fare Grocery to Close All Stores in Chain
(Jesse Naul)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A unique grocery store in the area will be closing. The other 40 plus that are a part of its chain will join. Earth Fare announced earlier today that it will close all of its locations. The chain has numerous locations throughout the immediate area, including spots in the Venue at Belden Village and the Fairlawn-Montrose shopping district in Akron. It has more than 40 locations throughout the United States.