EAST PALESTINE, 1 YEAR LATER: Brown Says Rail Safety Bill Will Be Passed

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, talks with East Palestine residents Jessica Conard, left, and Misti Allison, center, before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to examine protecting public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What seems like a year ago was the introduction of the Railway Safety Act in the Senate.

It’s a bipartisan bill sponsored by both Ohio Senators, Sherrod Brown and JD Vance.

Brown says bills that regulate business take time, but he tells WHBC News this bill will become law.

He says the rail companies like Norfolk Southern continue to fight it.

The bill adds wayside railcar defect detectors and increases fines for safety violations.

The bill also requires two-person crews.