EAST PALESTINE, 1 YEAR LATER: Governor Posts Anniversary Message

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One year ago Saturday evening, 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed right in the middle of the small Columbiana County village of East Palestine, changing lives forever.

The chemical vinyl chloride was spilled in the incident.

Some of it was burned several days after the accident with fears that leaking train cars could explode.

That sent a toxic plume over the area.

Governor Mike DeWine has created a one year-anniversary message for East Palestine residents, saying their health remains a prime concern.

The Ohio EPA continues to monitor the air and water in the village, while the ODNR monitors local waterways.

A year later, a few residents still refuse to return to their homes, as funding provided by Norfolk Southern Railroad begins to run out.

They have a decision to make.