EAST PALESTINE: 1 YEAR LATER: President Coming, Residents Skeptical

Residents from East Palestine and the surrounding area line up to hear activist Erin Brockovich speak at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The White House, announcing this week that President Biden will visit East Palestine sometime this month.

It’ll be the president’s first visit there, but Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says the village has been on the administration’s radar since it happened, saying Norfolk Southern is the responsible party for the derailment and its consequences.

Residents are skeptical.

One business owners says she doesn’t want a campaign appearance.