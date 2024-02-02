EAST PALESTINE: 1 YEAR LATER: President Coming, Residents Skeptical
February 2, 2024 9:02AM EST
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The White House, announcing this week that President Biden will visit East Palestine sometime this month.
It’ll be the president’s first visit there, but Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says the village has been on the administration’s radar since it happened, saying Norfolk Southern is the responsible party for the derailment and its consequences.
Residents are skeptical.
One business owners says she doesn’t want a campaign appearance.