East Palestine Impact: New Freight Train Rule

By Jim Michaels
April 3, 2024 8:32AM EDT
Traffic backs up as a Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through a crossing in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rule change at the Department of Transportation means major freight trains must now have two crew members on board.

It’s been one of a number of changes sought for rail safety after the train derailment in East Palestine 14 months ago.

A rail safety bill in Congress hasn’t gotten anywhere.

There was a one-person crew aboard the Norfolk Southern train that derailed, but that has never been cited as a causal factor.

