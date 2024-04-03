East Palestine Impact: New Freight Train Rule
April 3, 2024 8:32AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rule change at the Department of Transportation means major freight trains must now have two crew members on board.
It’s been one of a number of changes sought for rail safety after the train derailment in East Palestine 14 months ago.
A rail safety bill in Congress hasn’t gotten anywhere.
There was a one-person crew aboard the Norfolk Southern train that derailed, but that has never been cited as a causal factor.