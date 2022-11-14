East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’
November 14, 2022 7:57AM EST
Courtesy Canton Fire Department drone equipment
PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township.
The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering.
There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon in a 50-acre wooded area at the Breezehill Road SW golf course.
The department got help from ODNR and other fire departments including Canton’s and their drone fire-tracking equipment.
ODNR helped the department cut a fire break through the area, but there was a lot of timber on the ground.
There’s no cause for the fire, and no impact on the golf course.