East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’

Courtesy Canton Fire Department drone equipment

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township.

The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering.

There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon in a 50-acre wooded area at the Breezehill Road SW golf course.

The department got help from ODNR and other fire departments including Canton’s and their drone fire-tracking equipment.

ODNR helped the department cut a fire break through the area, but there was a lot of timber on the ground.

There’s no cause for the fire, and no impact on the golf course.