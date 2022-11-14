News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’

By Jim Michaels
November 14, 2022 7:57AM EST
Share
East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’
Courtesy Canton Fire Department drone equipment

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township.

The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering.

There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon in a 50-acre wooded area at the Breezehill Road SW golf course.

Courtesy East Sparta Fire Department
The department got help from ODNR and other fire departments including Canton’s and their drone fire-tracking equipment.

ODNR helped the department cut a fire break through the area, but there was a lot of timber on the ground.

There’s no cause for the fire, and no impact on the golf course.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
3

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
4

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
5

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing