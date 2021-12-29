Economics of Sports Betting: One Firm Says It Will Work For Ohio
In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They are a Washington-based firm that promotes the economic advantages of sports gaming.
And they say the bill recently signed by Governor DeWine will produce a betting system that Ohioans will like.
John Pappas with Idea-Growth says there are plenty of betting options, and the state will make money.
Pappas thinks it could take the entire year that the Ohio Casino Control Commission has been given to get everything up and running.
The governor recently signed the bill that makes it happen.