Economics of Sports Betting: One Firm Says It Will Work For Ohio

Jim Michaels
Dec 29, 2021 @ 6:48am
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They are a Washington-based firm that promotes the economic advantages of sports gaming.

And they say the bill recently signed by Governor DeWine will produce a betting system that Ohioans will like.

John Pappas with Idea-Growth says there are plenty of betting options, and the state will make money.

Pappas thinks it could take the entire year that the Ohio Casino Control Commission has been given to get everything up and running.

The governor recently signed the bill that makes it happen.

