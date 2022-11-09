ELECTION 2022: DeWine Easily Reelected Governor

(Left): Nan Whaley, courtesy of nanwhaley.com (Right): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks with reporters outside of his polling place after voting in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Only minutes after the polls closed Tuesday night in Ohio, several news organizations called the governor’s race for Mike DeWine.

He and Lt Governor Jon Husted will work together for another four-year term.

DeWine sounded like a man ready to head for the office and get to work in his victory speech Tuesday night.

DeWine did not participate in any debates with his Democratic opponent Nan Whaley, the former Dayton mayor.

She was the first major party female candidate for governor in the state.

While Democratic candidate Nan Whaley focused on the abortion issue in recent months, DeWine touted economic development projects like Intel.