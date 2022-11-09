ELECTION 2022: Meet Your Stark Members of Congress

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – All Stark Countians have a new Congress member come the first of the year, due to redistricting.

Republican Bill Johnson won his 7th term as representative of the sprawling 6th district, which covers a good part of the county starting next year.

He easily defeated Youngstown-area businessman Louis Lyras.

And Democratic State Rep Emilia Sykes won the 13th over Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of Jackson Township.

That district will encompass northwest Stark County and all of Summit County.