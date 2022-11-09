News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

By Jim Michaels
November 9, 2022 4:35AM EST
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters.

Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the charter amendment process at work.

The people make the call.

Young is not sure if Issue 12 will be raised again.

The other two more functionary amendments did pass.

