ELECTION 2023: North Canton School District Bundles Several Requests Into 1 Issue

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Issue 32 in support of the North Canton City School District is actually two issues in one.

Of the 2.3 mills being requested, 1.6 goes for construction of a new middle school.

Though the state is paying for more than half the cost, there’s a $27.8 million local match.

.7 mills is for both maintenance at the district’s new buildings and renovations at Hoover High School.

Specifically, .5 mills is for maintenance and .2 mills is for the high school.

Election Day is four days away.