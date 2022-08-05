ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Brazile on Canton: ‘Football Heaven’

Just before "First Play", (Left to right) Hall of Famers Elvin Bethea, Joe Delamielleure and Robert Brazile, Hall of Fame VP of Archives John Kendall and former NFL player Bobby Taylor with the league's Legends Youth Advisory Council address the families and media. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you ever thought that all those Gold Jackets feel obligated to attend annual Enshrinement Festival events, think again.

2018 Enshrinee Robert Brazile says about Canton: “this is home for me”.

He and others we talked to, commenting on the friendliness and welcoming spirit here.

They say being part of the new class coming in each year is also huge.