EP Latest: Creek Water Quality Dashboard, Health Symptoms Survey Updated

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state EPA has a new online dashboard reporting surface water test results.

It’s the water from the four creeks starting at the derailment site to and including the Ohio River.

Surface water is being tested in 20 locations.

Residents are being reminded to stay away from the water in nearby Sulphur Run.

There’s a state EPA Resource Fair Thursday night at the East Palestine High School gym.

Local, state and federal officials will be there to answer questions… More at whbc.com

At last check, 3.96 million gallons of liquid and 2800 tons of solid waste had been picked up and taken out of East Palestine for disposal or incineration.

320 health surveys done as of Monday, and the top symptoms among residents remain the same: headaches, anxiety, coughing and skin issues.

And there’s a meeting of area farmers at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem on Thursday.