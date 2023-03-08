EP LATEST: Track Soil Removal Proceeding, Funding for Health Clinic

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor’s office says 50-percent of the soil under the south railroad tracks has been removed.

They’ve taken it down to the clay which needs to be tested to determine if any contaminants seeped that far down.

If anything is found, the digging continues.

Also, the Department of Health and Human Services has provided $250,000 in emergency funding to the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County for their efforts to support healthcare and more for the people of East Palestine.

The agency provides some of the funding for the Health Assessment Clinic in the village.

The clinic, by the way, is now open for walk-ins.

It’s inside the First Church of Christ at 20 West Martin Street.