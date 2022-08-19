News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township

By Jim Michaels
August 19, 2022 7:42AM EDT
Canton Township water line project, observed by Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson (Foreground, blue shirt). Courtesy Canton Water Department.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets.

And it’ll cost the department nothing.

With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made available to 426 potential residential customers, replacing water from a local system and wells that have water quality issues.

The project is being paid for by a $5 million Water Infrastructure Grant, with a million and a half grant from Governor DeWine’s H-2-Ohio program.

