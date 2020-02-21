Eric Snow Family YMCA Offering Spring Break College Tour
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Eric Snow Family YMCA is offering a college tour for 24 area minority student athletes this upcoming spring break.
The Eric Snow Family YMCA Black Achievers program will hit the road on three-state tour to visit schools in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan that will take place from March 24-27.
The schools on the tour include:
- The Ohio State University
- Indiana University
- Michigan State University
- The University of Toledo
- The University of Michigan
- The University of Notre Dame
The tour will included educational and enrichment activities. It is primarily offered to students in grades 9-11 but seniors will be allowed on a case by case basis.
The cost of the tour is $75 for Stark County minority basketball players and $100 for other sport minority athletes. A $50 deposit is due for the tour by Friday, March 6.
Those with more questions can contact executive director at the Eric Snow YMCA, Michael T. Brown (mbrown@ymcastark.org).