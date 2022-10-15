News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Erosion Cancels Several Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Weekend Trips

By Jim Michaels
October 15, 2022 6:55AM EDT
Share
Erosion Cancels Several Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Weekend Trips
Courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

PENINSULA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Continued issues with erosion from the Cuyahoga River are limiting some of the trips of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad within the national park.

Unfoirtunately, it comes as the park is peaking at its Autumn best.

The National Park Scenic, Explorer Program and Fall Flyer have been canceled this weekend.

There’s more at the park website.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
4

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured
5

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman