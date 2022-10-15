Erosion Cancels Several Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Weekend Trips

Courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

PENINSULA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Continued issues with erosion from the Cuyahoga River are limiting some of the trips of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad within the national park.

Unfoirtunately, it comes as the park is peaking at its Autumn best.

The National Park Scenic, Explorer Program and Fall Flyer have been canceled this weekend.

There’s more at the park website.