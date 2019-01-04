Fairgrounds Building Renamed In Governor Kasich’s Honor

(WHBC) – Ohio’s outgoing Governor has been honored with the renaming of the exhibition hall at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Cardinal Hall has been renamed Kasich Hall in honor of John Kasich, who has served two terms as Ohio governor.

“Virgil, you could’ve made the letters a little bigger I think,” Kasich joked during the ceremony, saying he was honored by the renaming of the building.

Kasich, who couldn’t run for governor again due to term limits, is still considering running for President again.

“There’s so much excitement in future, and everyone wants to know about 2020. But before we get to 2020 there’s a heck of a lot of good things that will happen, got a lot of irons in the fire.”

Cardinal Hall, which has meeting and exhibition space, opened in July 2016 on the north side of the fairgrounds.

The building was constructed with part of the $38 million in funding allocated to the Expo Commission in the 2014-15 state capital budget.