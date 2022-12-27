Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County.

A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday.

A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5 to 13.

That fire on Spaulding Avenue in Newcomerstown.

What little was left of the house was torn down during the day on Monday.

At the height of the fire yesterday, one neighbor says she looked out her window and saw nothing but flames.

Six departments assisted the village fire department.