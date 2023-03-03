Farmer’s Almanac: Wet Spring, Very Hot Summer

Courtesy Farmer's Almanac.

LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We think of the Farmer’s Almanac for our early Winter forecasts.

They also predict for the Springtime and Summer too.

Look for cool, soggy and very stormy conditions for our area this Spring.

For Summer, Almanac Editor Pete Geiger says it’ll be hot all across the country.

Spring starts at 5:24 p.m. on the 20th.

Seasonal editions of the Almanac can be found at Dollar General stores.