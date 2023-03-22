Final Defendant Sentenced in Tuscarawas Accidental Shooting/Abuse Case

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The last defendant was sentenced Tuesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court in the shooting death/abuse-of-a-corpse case involving a Belmont County man.

27-year-old Dominic Reynolds got six months in the county jail for helping a group of men remove badly-injured John Bashline II of Powhatan Point from Reynolds’ house outside Uhrichsville to a nearby rural road last May.

A passerby found him dead in the car.

37-year-old Dalbert Sanders got eight years for accidentally shooting Bashline as the men played with guns.