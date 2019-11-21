Find out Why the Habitat for Humanity Resale Store Will be Closed for the Rest of the Week
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Say yes and thank you first, come up with a plan later. That was the course of action taken Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio two weeks ago when they found out they were receiving the biggest donation in their history.
On November 7, Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village announced that it would be donating all of the old furniture from the recently purchased McKinley Grand Hotel in downtown Canton.
After accepting the Hall of Fame’s generous offer, Habitat’s director of development Aaron Brown was then faced with the task of finding a way to transport everything to the organization’s resale store. A task that he says he was lucky to have.
Phase one of the plan has already been completed. All of the furniture was moved out of the McKinley grand last Thursday, which was a week ahead of schedule. The next phase is making room for everything in the resale store.
The store was closed today and will remain closed Friday and Saturday to get everything unloaded, organized and prepared to sell once the doors reopen at the start of next week. Until then, it will take the work of many volunteers to get the job done.