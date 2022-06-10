First Stark Pride Festival is Saturday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the first-ever Stark Pride Festival Saturday on Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton.
Members of the LGBTQ-plus community from area counties are especially welcome to check out music, games, and more.
Information booths will be set up along Market Avenue, with plenty of goods for sale.
Actually, anyone is invited.
It’s from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
About 3000 people are expected to attend.
Downtown restaurants and bars will be open during the festivities.