FIRST WEEKLY REPORT: 2200 New Cases in Last 4 Days in Ohio

Jim Michaels
Mar 17, 2022 @ 2:37pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health began the first of its weekly coronavirus reports on Thursday.

The state had just under 2200 new cases since the last daily report on Sunday.

That’s about 550 new cases per day.

Stark County had 22 new cases over that same period.

Here is the complete report:

Thurs March 17
Ohio: 2,666,030 total cases (+2195), 37,608 deaths (+198)
Stark: 79,566 total cases (+22), 1687 deaths (+11)
Across Ohio: 542 current hospitalizations

