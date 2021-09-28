      Weather Alert

Five Arrested, Charged After Shooting Incident at Jackson Adult Establishment

Jim Michaels
Sep 28, 2021 @ 5:52am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five Canton residents are charged with misdemeanor ‘misconduct at an emergency’.

This, after Jackson Township police responded to an incident involving gunfire inside an adult nightclub on Sunday night.

The four men and one woman did not follow police orders after everyone was asked to leave the Diamond Royale on Munson Street NW.

Someone inside the establishment reportedly fired a gun into the ceiling.

None of the five is charged in connection with that incident.

Popular Posts
Study: Route 62 Canton to Alliance Determined 'Deadliest' Roadway in Stark
Former North Lawrence Firefighter Charged With Grand Theft
CPD Investigating Baby's Death as Homicide
Canton Man Enters Guilty Plea in New Phila Murder Case
OSP Investigating, After Two Massillon Women Killed in Three-Vehicle Perry Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On