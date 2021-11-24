Five Families Displaced After Fire Badly Damages Plain Apartment Building
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five families living in an apartment building in the 1800 block of Whipple Avenue NW in the Meyers Lake area are staying elsewhere for a few days.
This, after the building was heavily damaged by fire and smoke early Tuesday.
The Plain Township Fire Department says a Perry Township police officer saw smoke coming from the attic.
That officer, Plain firefighters and sheriff’s deputies helped rescue those people.
The fire originated on the second floor.
No official cause, but it’s suspected to be electrical.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
There were no injuries.