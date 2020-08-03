Five Protesters Arrested in Downtown Canton
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five local protesters were arrested during a demonstration Monday morning in downtown Canton.
The protest was streamed on the Facebook page of local group Ohio Community Coalition. The Ohio Community Coalition tells WHBC News that none of its members were arrested during the incident, although at least one member was in attendance, participating in the protest and streaming the demonstrations online.
The protest started at central plaza just after 10 a.m. Less than a dozen members of the group were seen on a live video feed marching on and off the streets, holding signs and chanting.
Canton Police were unable to provide much detail on any of the five arrests. Authorities told WHBC News that all five arrests were related to the demonstrations being in the street.
The video below shows the entire situation unfold. The arrests take place about 30 minutes into the video. The video contains some inappropriate language.
Group members can be heard in the video telling police that it is their right to protest. The video shows numerous police officers giving the protesters multiple warnings.
WHBC will update this story when more details become available.
*EDITORS NOTE*
Changes were made to this story at 7 p.m. after the Ohio Community Coalition responded for comment. WHBC News previously reported that the protesters who were arrested were with Ohio Community Coalition. While at least one of the protesters arrested was a former board member with the group, none are actively affiliated.