Flags Fly at Half-Staff in Memory of Those Killed in Kabul Attack
OUT OF CAMERA FILE - Flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument at daybreak in Washington with the US Capitol in the background Monday, June 13, 2016. President Barack Obama ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Orlando nightclub shootings. (AP Photo/J. David Ake.)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags on public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, honoring the military members killed in the attack.
It’s in accordance with an order issued by the president.