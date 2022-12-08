Flu Hitting Hard Early, Docs Recommend Getting Shot

FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits the previous week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hospitals are not usually seeing flu patients at this point in the season.

But this season, 400 Ohioans have already been hospitalized with influenza.

That’s why it’s important for those at critical ages and with certain health issues to get a flu shot, say the infectious disease doctors at the Cleveland Clinic.

That’s under age 5, over 65 and with certain health issues.

Just last week, the Clinic system saw flu admissions rise by 56-percent.

And be cautious as you’re out and about.