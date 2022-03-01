Foodbank’s ‘Harvest for Hunger” Campaign Begins
Canton location of Akron Canton Foodbank on Cherry Ave. NE (Akron Canton Regional Foodbank)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the Kickoff Breakfast Tuesday morning for the Harvest for Hunger Campaign of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.
It’s at the John S Knight Center in downtown Akron.
The goals are $1.13 million and 100,000 pounds of food, and it’s as easy as going to your grocery store checkout.
They hope to be able to provide over 4.6 million meals to hungry residents of the eight-county area served by the foodbank.
The campaign continues for two months.