For Morning People: Coming Time Change Means More Daylight
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Something early-risers should be excited about with the time change:
An hour of additional daylight in the morning hours, to start at least.
We pay for it with the sun setting as early 5:10 next week.
But with this eight-month-long period of daylight saving time, sunrise in Canton right now is around 8 a.m., the latest sunrise time all year.
That time change for your devices that don’t already do that is Saturday night/Sunday morning.