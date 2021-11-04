      Weather Alert

For Morning People: Coming Time Change Means More Daylight

Jim Michaels
Nov 4, 2021 @ 5:46am
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Something early-risers should be excited about with the time change:

An hour of additional daylight in the morning hours, to start at least.

We pay for it with the sun setting as early 5:10 next week.

But with this eight-month-long period of daylight saving time, sunrise in Canton right now is around 8 a.m., the latest sunrise time all year.

That time change for your devices that don’t already do that is Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
November 2nd 2021 - General Election - Results HERE
Canton Man Found Guilty of Federal Drug and Weapons Charges
Canton Man Dead in Car/Motorcycle Crash at Market, 30th
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores - Week #1
Connect With Us Listen To Us On