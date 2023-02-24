News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former Perry PD Chief Seeks Return to Job in Lawsuit

By Jim Michaels
February 24, 2023 4:43AM EST
Share
Former Perry PD Chief Seeks Return to Job in Lawsuit

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Perry Township police chief is suing the township’s trustees for wrongful termination.

Mike Pomesky’s attorney filed the suit in Stark County Common Pleas Court, seeking $25,000 in compensation and reinstatement to his old job, according to the suit.

He was fired in October.

Pomesky had a representative of a Columbus human resources firm who was working for the township arrested.

That person was later convicted of a misdemeanor charge.

Trustees reportedly say they cannot discuss the case.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
3

Did Train Travel Through Stark County?
4

Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts
5

A Stabbing in Canton has Police Searching for a Suspect