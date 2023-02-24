Former Perry PD Chief Seeks Return to Job in Lawsuit
February 24, 2023 4:43AM EST
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Perry Township police chief is suing the township’s trustees for wrongful termination.
Mike Pomesky’s attorney filed the suit in Stark County Common Pleas Court, seeking $25,000 in compensation and reinstatement to his old job, according to the suit.
He was fired in October.
Pomesky had a representative of a Columbus human resources firm who was working for the township arrested.
That person was later convicted of a misdemeanor charge.
Trustees reportedly say they cannot discuss the case.