Former Perry PD Chief Seeks Return to Job in Lawsuit

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Perry Township police chief is suing the township’s trustees for wrongful termination.

Mike Pomesky’s attorney filed the suit in Stark County Common Pleas Court, seeking $25,000 in compensation and reinstatement to his old job, according to the suit.

He was fired in October.

Pomesky had a representative of a Columbus human resources firm who was working for the township arrested.

That person was later convicted of a misdemeanor charge.

Trustees reportedly say they cannot discuss the case.