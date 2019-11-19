Four Arrested Following Canton Home Invasion This Weekend
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are behind bars following a burglary this weekend that has one man in the hospital with a possible broken neck.
It took place in the 1200 block of Raff Road on Saturday night. Canton Police say the woman who lived in the home answered a knock at her door just after 8:30 PM Saturday night to have three people fight their way inside the house.
She was then reportedly knocked down the stairs and beaten with a pistol. Shortly after, the burglars also threw the man in the house down the stairs. While the woman has since been released from the hospital, court records show the man may have suffered a broken neck.
Chasity Leach, 33, and Damian Mazza, 31, were arrested on Sunday while Stephen Gill, 39 was arrested on Monday, along with a fourth person, Gabriel Witham, 38, who was also believed to have played a roll.