Four Killed in Friday Whiteout Multi-Vehicle Crash on Turnpike

FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Whiteout conditions on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky turned deadly on Friday afternoon.

Four people were killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the eastbound toll road between one of the Sandusky exits and the Fremont exit.

The roadway was closed for over 24 hours while crews pulled out damaged vehicles, even in the blowing snow.

Most if not all of the vehicle were undriveable.

The westbound turnpike was even closed in that area for 10 hours.